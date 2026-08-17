Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns Rs 37 cr worldwide, struggles on Monday

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: The Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer will now face a crucial Monday test.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 witnessed a significant dip in collections on its first Sunday. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, which released on Independence Day 2026, recorded a total India net collection of Rs 26.50 crore at the end of its opening weekend, as shared by trade site Sacnilk.

Backed by Aamir Khan, the film has received mixed reviews and is facing stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which has emerged as the stronger performer during the opening weekend and has already crossed Rs 100 crore collection worldwide.

Story continues below this ad Also read | Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: At Rs 26 cr, opening weekend of Sunny Deol film less than Border 2 opening day The film Batwara 1947 had a moderate start at the box office before showing some growth over the weekend, but its Sunday performance resulted in a notable slowdown as the film saw a 46.3% drop. Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore net on Day 1 (Friday), followed by a significant jump to Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2 (Saturday). On Day 3 (Sunday), the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer collected Rs 7.25 crore net across 7,239 shows. With this, the film’s overall India net collection stands at Rs 26.50 crore after its opening weekend. Overseas, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 5.50 crore so far. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 37.11 crore after three days. Batwara 1947 will now face the crucial Monday test to determine whether it can sustain its theatrical run in the coming days. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol also part of the cast. The film explores the human impact of the Partition and marks the reunion of Santoshi and Deol, while also featuring Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. Live Updates Aug 17, 2026 10:46 AM IST Batwara 1947 Day 3 box office update On Day 3, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 7.25 crore net across 7,239 shows, as shared by trade site Sacnilk. With this, the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 31.61 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 26.50 crore so far.

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