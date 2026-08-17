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Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: At Rs 26 cr, opening weekend of Sunny Deol film less than Border 2 opening day
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: The opening weekend of Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Sunny Deol is cut short by Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, which earned more than three times in the same period.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama Batwara 1947 witnessed a massive leap and a drastic downfall within its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi-starrer hasn’t been able to cross in its opening weekend even the opening day earnings of his last theatrical release, Anurag Sharma’s period war drama Border 2 earlier this year, also steeped in patriotism.
Batwara 1947 opening weekend
On its first Sunday (day 3), Batwara 1947 witnessed almost a 54% decline, adding only Rs 7.25 crore, from 7239 screens. Its biggest draw came on its first Saturday (day 2) at Rs 13.50 crore from 8071 screens, benefitting immensely from the occasion of Independence Day. That’s the only day the film managed to score in double digits. It opened at Rs 5.75 crore, its lowest so far, from 8271 screens, the most daily shows it’s had so far.
The opening weekend of Batwara 1947 in India thus stands at Rs 26.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. When compared to Border 3, which collected higher than this not only on its opening day (Rs 30 crore), but also all the way till its first Monday, when it even registered a spike in its numbers, amassing Rs 59 crore, thanks to the occasion of Republic Day.
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2
Batwara’s opening weekend has also been cut short by the release of Nitin Kakkar’s action thriller Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi. The sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2007 film earned Rs 26.40 crore on its opening day, almost as much as Batwara 1947 did in its opening weekend. Over its opening weekend, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 81.75 crore, more than three times of what Batwara 1947 did in the same period.
When compared to other prominent Hindi releases of the year, Batwara 1947’s opening weekend also pales in comparison to that of Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 443 crore), Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 (Rs 64.35 crore), Akshay Kumar’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 63,47 crore) and horror comedy Bhooth Bangla (Rs 54.50 crore), Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Cocktail 2 (Rs 46.76 crore), Alia Bhatt-starrer spy thriller Alpha (Rs 33.48 crore), and Shahid-starrer crime drama O’ Romeo (Rs 28.25 crore).
However, the opening weekend of Batwara 1947 is higher than that of Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 24.40 crore), Dharmendra-starrer period war drama Ikkis (Rs 18.20 crore), Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 (Rs 17.25 crore), Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 17.15 crore), Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil (Rs 10.75 crore), The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 8.85 crore), Imtiaz Ali’s period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs 5.63 crore), and Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Bandar (Rs 2.32 crore), starring Sunny’s younger brother Bobby Deol.
Batwara 1947’s opening weekend has also emerged as the highest grossing for a film backed by Aamir Khan Productions this year, outperforming by a huge margin both Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer romantic comedy Ek Din (Rs 2.50 crore) and Vir Das’ action comedy Happy Patel (Rs 4.35 crore).
Also Read — Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Highlights: Sunny Deol film faces tough competition from Awarapan 2
Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny and Santoshi 30 years after 1996 action thriller Ghatak. All their previous films have been blockbusters, including Ghatak, 1993 courtroom drama Damini, and 1990 vigilante action movie Ghayal. The film also marks Preity’s return to films eight years after the action comedy Bhaiaji Superhit, also opposite Sunny. An adaptation of Asghar Wajahat’s 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, Batwara 1947 also stars Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and Abhimanyu Sharma among others.
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