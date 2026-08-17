Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: At Rs 26 cr, opening weekend of Sunny Deol film less than Border 2 opening day

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama Batwara 1947 witnessed a massive leap and a drastic downfall within its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi-starrer hasn’t been able to cross in its opening weekend even the opening day earnings of his last theatrical release, Anurag Sharma’s period war drama Border 2 earlier this year, also steeped in patriotism.

Batwara 1947 opening weekend

On its first Sunday (day 3), Batwara 1947 witnessed almost a 54% decline, adding only Rs 7.25 crore, from 7239 screens. Its biggest draw came on its first Saturday (day 2) at Rs 13.50 crore from 8071 screens, benefitting immensely from the occasion of Independence Day. That’s the only day the film managed to score in double digits. It opened at Rs 5.75 crore, its lowest so far, from 8271 screens, the most daily shows it’s had so far.