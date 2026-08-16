Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol film earns over Rs 26 crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Worldwide Live Updates: The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Sunny Deol’s latest patriotic drama Batwara 1947 hit theatres on August 14. Although the film had a modest opening, it witnessed a significant jump in collections on Saturday, suggesting stronger audience interest over the weekend. After opening at Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, the movie witnessed a more than twofold jump on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 13.50 crore. This took its net total to Rs 19.25 crore and gross collection to Rs 22.91 crore in India. Overseas, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2 crore on its second day, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 26.41 crore.

On Day 2, the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 35.37% across 8,071 shows, with morning shows at 13.92%, afternoon shows at 44.08%, evening shows at 45.77% and night shows at 37.69%. Delhi-NCR recorded 44.5% occupancy across 807 shows, while Mumbai registered 30% occupancy across 527 shows. The film’s collections reportedly received a boost from the Independence Day holiday on August 15.

Story continues below this ad Batwara 1947 is currently facing competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 which also hit screens on August 14. The Awarapan sequel opened at Rs 22 crore, and earned Rs 33.75 crore on its second day, taking the total India collection to Rs 55.75 crore. Also Read – Operation Safed Sagar finds restraint in war; Vijeta reckons with its human cost While Batwara 1947 has shown some improvement at the box office, critics have been less impressed with the film. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Batwara 1947 read, “Santoshi’s film, in contentious making for a few years, is finally out now, at a time when August 14 has been termed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. It should have felt like a balm on fissured souls if only it had been contemporised without losing its essence. But while its messaging is even more relevant in these times, the storytelling is dated and banal.” Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. The film also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after eight years, as well as the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, who have previously worked together on popular films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. The film was initially titled Lahore 1947 but was later renamed Batwara 1947. Backed by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in key roles. Live Updates Aug 16, 2026 11:35 AM IST Batwara 1947 sees 134.8% growth Batwara 1947 recorded 134.8% growth in its Day 2 net collection, earning Rs 13.50 crore compared to its Day 1 net collection of Rs 5.75 crore. Aug 16, 2026 11:15 AM IST Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection As per trade site Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's film Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2 crore in the overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 3.50 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 26.41 crore. Aug 16, 2026 11:08 AM IST Batwara 1947 Day 2 box office collection As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 collected Rs 13.50 crore net on Day 2 across 8,071 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 22.91 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 19.25 crore.

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