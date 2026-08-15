Batwara 1947 stumbles at box office against Awarapan 2, earns Rs 8.34 cr worldwide

Batwara 1947 box office day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 released alongside Awarapan 2 on August 14. While the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial was expected to open strongly, given its backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition, the film failed to attract the expected footfall. Despite being backed by Aamir Khan, and marking the reunion of Deol and Santoshi, the film struggled to draw audiences to theatres.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore across 8,721 shows on its opening day. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 6.48 crore, while it earned Rs 1.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 8.34 crore.

The film recorded a disappointing 15% occupancy on Day 1. Meanwhile, Awarapan 2, which arrived nearly 19 years after its prequel, has opened on a much stronger note. Despite the 2007 film having tanked at the box office, the sequel earned over Rs 27 crore worldwide on its opening day and is expected to witness an even stronger response on Day 2, with several shows fast-filling across major cities.