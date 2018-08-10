Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer: Shahid Kapoor goes the Akshay Kumar way

Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer: Shahid Kapoor plays the role of an advocate. Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer: Shahid Kapoor plays the role of an advocate.

The makers of Toilet Ek Prem Katha are exploring the issue of power theft in their next film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, the trailer of the film was released today.

Though many documentaries, like Katiyabaaz, have been made on the subject, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is the first feature film which highlights the problem of electricity theft in India. Set in a small town of Uttrakhand, Shree Narayan Singh has tried to bring to the fore the issue by intertwining it with friendship.

Shahid, an advocate by profession, is a carefree man until his friend played by actor Divyenndu Sharma commits suicide under the pressure of paying a hefty amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as his electricity bill. From this point onward, his life’s only purpose is to seek justice for his friend. Apart from awakening the responsible friend in Shahid, Shraddha Kapoor doesn’t seem to add much to the story and Yami Gautam gets little screen time in the trailer. The first half of the three-minute long trailer leaves you confused and you might want to replay it to understand what’s happening in the film. It’s only in the second half that you are able to join the dots and find a story in this mess.

Watch the trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam

Talking about the film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh said, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a subject close to my heart. I know the problems the interiors of the country face thanks to the fluctuations of electricity. Sidharth and Garima, who wrote Toilet Ek Prem Katha, have written this also. Bhushanji has been a huge support. Shahid, Shraddha and the entire cast has been completely involved right from the beginning. We have given it our best. The trailer is out today. I am excited and nervous.”

Here are all the posters of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor shared this poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with the caption, “kaun kehta hai kanoon ki batti gul? ab hoga insaaf chaalu! Get ready for the Roller coaster! hamari film ka ye naya poster!! #BattiGulMeterChalu” Shahid Kapoor shared this poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with the caption, “kaun kehta hai kanoon ki batti gul? ab hoga insaaf chaalu! Get ready for the Roller coaster! hamari film ka ye naya poster!! #BattiGulMeterChalu”

“Feeling top of the world!” wrote Shahid Kapoor ashe shared this poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. “Feeling top of the world!” wrote Shahid Kapoor ashe shared this poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

A poster of Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. A poster of Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films and Krti Pictures, the social drama is slated to release on September 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd