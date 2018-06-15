After feud over Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, T-Series and KriArj make peace

Shahid Kapoor’s starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to hit the theaters in August this year. Shahid Kapoor’s starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to hit the theaters in August this year.

The shoot of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu had hit a roadblock after a feud between its two producers – Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment. But now it is being said that the two production houses have opted for an out of court settlement. KriArj might soon be back on board the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

Sources close to the two companies have confirmed that a settlement deed is being executed and the same will be filed before the court where proceedings are pending between them. Both the parties seem to have agreed to withdraw their respective suits and actions against each other in light of this settlement. Both Bhushan Kumar and Prernaa Arora have confirmed the settlement but have refused to divulge further details. Going forward KriArj Entertainment might also join hands with T-Series for two new films – a thriller and a romantic film.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Yami Gautam, is a film based on hiked electricity bills in villages despite long power cuts. The major portions of the film are being shot in North India. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial will showcase the beauty of Uttarakhand in all its glory. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 31, 2018.

After resuming the shooting of the film, Shahid has been keeping his fans posted about it. He has posted stills from the movie on his Instagram account.

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Shree Narayan talked about working with Shahid Kapoor and said, “With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him.”

