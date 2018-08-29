Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Hard Hard: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor let loose

Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Hard Hard is out. Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Hard Hard is out.

Hard Hard, the third song from Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is out. In the song’s video, Shahid and Shraddha are seen letting loose on the dance floor. Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the dance number is sung by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar. The song will surely make its way to clubs in the coming days.

Stree actors Divyenndu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Farida Jalal can also be seen in the video.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the track and wrote along, “You won’t be able to stop dancing after #HardHard. सीटी मार मार मार नाचेंगे।.”

Watch Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Hard Hard:

Set in a small town of Uttrakhand, Batti Gul Meter Chalu brings to the fore electricity issues in hinterland India, by intertwining it with friendship.

At a recent event, Shahid Kapoor revealed why it is important for mainstream actors to be part of socially relevant films. He also shared his concern about many villages still not getting electricity and how he would like to do his bit to help society.

He said, “If as actors we don’t choose to work in socially relevant films, we will miss the opportunity to do our bit for society. We are not making a documentary. If we make one, it won’t reach anywhere. You have to make an entertaining film. You have to take mainstream actors, so that you can spread the message as wide as possible. This way the issue gets addressed to the widest possible audience.”

The film also stars Yami Gautam. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set to release on September 21.

