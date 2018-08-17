Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Gold Tamba: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor number will slowly grow on you

Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Gold Tamba: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor feature in this peppy number. Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Gold Tamba: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor feature in this peppy number.

Think of a Shahid Kapoor song and you get reminded of his masala tracks in films like R…Rajkumar and Phata Poster Nikala Hero. So, what if his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu deals with the grave issue of inflated electricity bills, if it stars Shahid, you ought to expect a jazzy number. The first song from the Shree Narayan Singh directorial is titled “Gold Tamba” and it also features Shraddha Kapoor. While the name left us weirdly curious, the song is tacky.

With words like “when you getting Gabbar, why go for Samba” and “when you getting gold, why go for tamba”, the song flaunts some jarring lyrics. The only relief is the way it has been picturised, amid the setting of a mela or a fair, with its colourful hues. It seems like “Gold Tamba” has blended Shahid’s previous songs “Saree Ke Fall Sa” and “Gandi Baat”, while its music might also remind you of “Jabra Fan” from the film Fan.

Watch | Gold Tamba Song

The trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu released last week. Shree Narayan Singh, who gave us Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, seems to have gone a little more commercial with his latest venture.

Talking about Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid had recently said, “Making such films and bringing them to a wider audience is of utmost importance. It is then not just entertainment but also a responsibility on a more human level. That’s why I feel very proud that I got this opportunity.”

Set in a small town of Uttrakhand, Batti Gul Meter Chalu tries to bring to the fore the issue of electricity theft and loadshedding in hinterland India, by intertwining it with friendship. It also stars Divyenndu Sharma and Yami Gautam, and is set to release on September 21.

