Shraddha Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor has got a side which is completely bonkers

Shraddha Kapoor said her Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-star Shahid Kapoor’s career is quite inspiring. Shraddha Kapoor said her Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-star Shahid Kapoor’s career is quite inspiring.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shraddha Kapoor got candid about her Batti Gul Meter Chalu character Nauti, shooting in Uttarakhand and reuniting with Shahid after Haider.

“It’s always a blast working with Shahid. Aside from being a fan of his work, he is also a friend. Also the fact that you know there’s a comfort knowing him. I was very excited mostly because this time, the fun aspect of the film was something I was looking forward to. He has got this side to him which is completely bonkers. It is so much fun to be around someone who can completely surrender himself to his character and he was having so much fun on the set,” Shraddha shared.

Further lauding Shahid for his great body of work, she asserted, “We were talking on set and something came up and he was sharing how his journey has been, and I really feel it is such an inspiring story. He started when he was 15-16. And then to make a name for himself. I don’t know if someday he wants to share that with the audience. But his journey has been very eye-opening. I think he deserves all the stardom that he has, every single bit of it.”

Shraddha shot Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttrakhand’s Tehri. She said, “The energy there is so pure and calming. The locals and all of them there are so loving and supportive and welcoming. So we got a lot of love from them during the shoot. I didn’t want to go back home. I thought it was really amazing to shoot there.”

Talking more about playing a happy-go-lucky girl in the film, the 31-year-old actor said her Nauti is completely opposite of Stree. “I had to measure my words in Stree and there was a certain mystery around my character. For Nauti, there is no mystery. She is very vocal. She is a very fun person. I think it’s so fascinating that with each film, you get to play a different character and I had a great time playing Nauti,” the actor said.

Laughing at the big question about Stree’s probable sequel and whether Shraddha will become the next Stree, the actor said, “I don’t know. I hope I’m there. This is the question my producer and director can answer the best.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It releases on September 21.

