Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Shahid Kapoor: Making socially relevant films is of utmost importance

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit screens on September 21, 2018. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit screens on September 21, 2018.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu was launched in Mumbai on Friday. At the event, the actor talked about why it is important for mainstream actors to be part of socially relevant films.

Shahid said, “I have done such films (socially relevant) in the past. Shraddha (Kapoor) and I have done Haider together. That film was about the issue of human rights, a massive issue in the state of Kashmir and in the North Eastern states. Then, I did Udta Punjab which was about the drug problem in Punjab. And, today I am doing Batti Gul Meter Chalu. So this is my third film that talks about something I think is a relevant social issue and is something that people in our country are going through. The kind of love I received after doing those two films was overwhelming. These are the people who were directly affected by that situation. When we speak about these issues, it becomes large enough for the media to be interested in it. Once the media gets involved, somebody has to do something about those issues as nobody wants to have a bad name. So making such films and bringing them to a wider audience is of utmost importance. It is then not just entertainment but also a responsibility on a more human level. That’s why I feel very proud that I got this opportunity.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will showcase the issue of electricity theft in rural India. At the trailer launch, the actor also shared his concern about many villages still not getting electricity and how he would like to do his bit to help society. He said, “If as actors we don’t choose to work in socially relevant films, we will miss the opportunity to do our bit for society. We are not making a documentary. If we make one, it won’t reach anywhere. You have to make an entertaining film. You have to take mainstream actors, so that you can spread the message as wide as possible. This way the issue gets addressed to the widest possible audience.”

The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma, is scheduled to release on September 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd