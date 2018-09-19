Shahid Kapoor: Films dealing with issues from heartland of the country reach out to a wider audience

Shahid Kapoor plays lawyer Sushil Kumar Pant aka SK in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid Kapoor plays lawyer Sushil Kumar Pant aka SK in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were last seen together in 2014 intense drama Haider. Now, the two actors are reteaming for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Set in Uttrakhand, Batti Gul Meter Chalu deals with the issue of inflated electricity bills and faulty meters. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shahid spoke on reuniting with Shraddha, and how Shree Narayan Singh maintains a balance between a content backed story and entertainment.

“This film is set in a small town, so the language is very quirky. Shree Narayan Singh (director) makes sure that he keeps his films entertaining even though he is giving a message. So it allowed me and Shraddha to let our hair down and have a lot of fun with the characters. But at the same time, the film is very relevant and highlights an issue that needs to be addressed,” Shahid said.

With social issues and small towns becoming the current favourite of Bollywood, Shahid discussed how the audience today is open to watching films which are relevant as far as they entertain them.

“It’s wonderful that writers and directors are taking initiative to find stories which need to be told. Maybe a few years back if we had made this film, it would be a little more restricted. But I don’t think people consider films which have something substantial, non-commercial anymore. Filmmakers have also developed the art of combining everything in terms of overall holistic experience. In fact, I think the biggest advantage for a film like this is, the issue is so wide that, that makes the film actually wider in terms of reach. In today’s time, films which deal with issues from the heartland of the country actually help it to reach out to a wider audience,” he explained.

Shahid, who became a father for the second time recently, plays a dishonest lawyer named SK in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It comes after he was last seen playing Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in this year’s hit film Padmaavat.

Shahid said his role of SK in Batti Gul Meter Chalu is poles apart from Padmaavat and that fulfils his desire to do varied roles. “From playing a Rajput king to a ‘kapti kameena’ lawyer, that pretty much in itself sums it up. The character is very rough around the edges. Maybe not even likeable. He is extremely entertaining and talkative, completely opposite to Rawal Ratan Singh. So, that’s essentially what I try to do. I try to change it up with every film. So I’m happy I again got the opportunity to rediscover and give the audience completely different from what they saw in my last film,” he shared.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It releases on September 21.

