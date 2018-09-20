Batti Gul Meter Chalu screening: Mira Rajput, Neelima Azeem and others in attendance

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others at Batti Gul Meter Chalu screening in Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others at Batti Gul Meter Chalu screening in Mumbai.

Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu is all set to hit the screens on September 21. The makers of the film hosted a screening in Mumbai where the star cast including Shahid Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam marked their presence. While Shahid was seen making an entry with his wife Mira Rajput, Shraddha and Yami were caught bonding at the screening.

The film deals with the issue of inflated electricity bills. Shahid, in an interview with indianexpress.com, had said, “Filmmakers have also developed the art of combining everything in terms of overall holistic experience. In fact, I think the biggest advantage for a film like this is, the issue is so wide that, that makes the film actually wider in terms of reach. In today’s time, films which deal with issues from the heartland of the country actually help it to reach out to a wider audience.”

This is Shahid’s first outing post Padmaavat, which released In January. Shraddha was last seen in hit horror comedy Stree.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor posed for shutterbugs at the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor posed for shutterbugs at the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Divyendu Sharma and his wife Akanksha Sharma attended the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Divyendu Sharma and his wife Akanksha Sharma attended the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in her metallic attire. The actor plays Lalita Nautiyal in the film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in her metallic attire. The actor plays Lalita Nautiyal in the film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Banerjee lend his support to Stree co-star Shraddha. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Banerjee lend his support to Stree co-star Shraddha. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Neelima Azeem was one of the guests at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Neelima Azeem was one of the guests at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam was all smiles at the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor plays a lawyer in the film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam was all smiles at the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor plays a lawyer in the film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam were seen bonding at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam were seen bonding at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

