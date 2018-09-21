Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Manto movie release LIVE UPDATES

This Friday witnesses the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Manto. Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the issue of inflated electricity bills in smaller towns. Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, is the biopic of writer Saadat Hassan Manto.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu talks about the privatisation of electricity in cities and how inflated bills have affected the common man. Director Shree Narayan Singh is known for tackling relevant social issues. He dealt with the problem of sanitation in his previous film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Manto is a biopic which has already received much acclaim at various international film festivals. Directed by Nandita Das, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor and among many others.
Sampada Sharma from indianexpress.com on Manto, "Nandita Das weaves the story of Saadat Hassan with Manto in a fine manner. Das does not succumb to the biopic pressure, where we usually find directors worshipping their subject. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is at his best and the actors who appear only for a few scenes, mainly Gurdass Mann, leave you in awe."
Trade analyst Girish Johar predicted a box office collection of Rs 5.5 crore for Batti Gul Meter Chalu on the first day of its release. He said, "Desi stories always connect well with people. Also, a social issue relating to a common man’s fight against power distribution companies will pull audiences to cinema halls. The film has a combination of good cast and director which increases the chances of its positive outcome at the box office."
Saadat Hasan Manto was born to be filmed. His life and much-too-early-death teems with so much drama, and is drenched in so much history, that it is surprising the movies took so long to put Manto in the centre of his own narrative.
Shruti Seth attended the screening of Manto and tweeted, "Thank you for inviting us to this absolute cinematic treat @TahirRajBhasin @RasikaDugal @Nawazuddin_S . Every single frame of @manto has been so delicately crafted by @nanditadas & her crew. And every actor is flawless. Please watch it. It’ll make you love the movies some more."