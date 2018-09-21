Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Manto movie release LIVE UPDATES: Follow this blog for all the updates. Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Manto movie release LIVE UPDATES: Follow this blog for all the updates.

This Friday witnesses the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Manto. Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the issue of inflated electricity bills in smaller towns. Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, is the biopic of writer Saadat Hassan Manto.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu talks about the privatisation of electricity in cities and how inflated bills have affected the common man. Director Shree Narayan Singh is known for tackling relevant social issues. He dealt with the problem of sanitation in his previous film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Manto is a biopic which has already received much acclaim at various international film festivals. Directed by Nandita Das, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor and among many others.