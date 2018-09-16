Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Yami Gautam: It is important to be seen on screen but it matters on what content

Yami Gautam says she will keep giving her best till the time she fulfills her dreams. Yami Gautam says she will keep giving her best till the time she fulfills her dreams.

Yami Gautam has experienced failures in her career but she never feared being written off. The actor says she will keep giving her best till the time she fulfills her dreams.

Yami made a successful debut with the National Award winning Vicky Donor in 2012, post which some of her projects except for Badlapur and Kaabil did not work at the box office.

“When the films didn’t work, I never feared being written off. I had other fears to deal with. What if I attend an event and the media asks me ‘so and so’s film did well, yours didn’t’, what will I say, how will I handle it. I was too vulnerable, sensitive,” Yami said.

“I didn’t know how to be myself or be comfortable with the fact that it happens. You just have to accept it. I never bought my ticket to Mumbai, I earned it. I believe I was called for this and I won’t leave till I achieve my dreams,” she adds.

The actor believes when her movies don’t do well, it reflects in the kind of work coming her way.

“If your films don’t do well, the kind of films you’re offered, you’ve to choose from only that parameter. May be you’re capable of doing much more but at that point of time you’ve to make best decision out of what has been offered,” she adds.

Post the success of Vicky Donor, Yami was suddenly in the spotlight, but the actor says it took her time to adapt to the new life.

“I think adaptability is really important in the industry specially when you’re a newcomer and are not conditioned to this kind of setup. I was never the street-smart kind, I would never express myself so easily.”

The actor will be next seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film tells the story of electricity theft in rural India and will feature Yami as a lawyer.

The 29-year-old actor is happy that she is finally playing a different character, which does not have any Bollywood heroine cliches.

“What I’m doing here is something I haven’t done in any other film. I’ve realised it’s very dated to calculate your role or your screen presence. The impact of your role matters.”

Going forward, the actor also has Uri a film based on the Uri attacks co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami says her sense of picking up a film has evolved.

“It is important to be seen on screen but it matters on what content. Doing films for the heck of it is simple, easy too. Not that I haven’t made wrong choices but I stand by them. Patience has been one of my virtues, so I’ve always waited to do the things I want,” she said.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is scheduled to release on September 21.

