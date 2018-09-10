Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Shahid Kapoor’s next with Shree Narayan to be a period film

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Director Shree Narayan Singh, who is awaiting the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will soon start working on a hard-hitting subject with Shahid Kapoor.

He is also planning to make a biopic on the Father of the White Revolution in India, Dr Verghese Kurien. During the filming of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Singh had narrated an idea to his leading man Shahid and the two have decided to work again on a film.

“The next film with Shahid is not based on any social issue. It is a completely different kind of a film. It is in the hard-hitting space. No one has seen Shahid in that space before. Work on the script is on,” Singh said.

The director has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor for the biopic on Kurien. The script is being developed out of Kurien’s autobiography I Too Had A Dream. “At the moment, scripting is on. It is a period film, we are starting the film from 1947. I want to do proper research before going on floors. I want to be fully prepared for this film right from the script to the location to the VFX, I want to have a proper story board for it,” he said.

Singh said he wants to make the biopic entertaining and appealing.”His life has been very interesting. Our idea is to make it entertaining and appealing for the film. Even though the material is in hand but the big challenge lies in taking it to the big screen in a way that audience will love the journey and feel inspired as well.”

