Batla House trailer: John Abraham dons the uniform yet again

Starring John Abraham in the lead role, the trailer of Batla House is out. The film is based on real-life events that happened in 2008 in Delhi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House’s trailer also features Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi.

Advertising

Watch the trailer of Batla House here:

Director Nikkhil Advani is known for helming the film D-Day and while his treatment of characters and storytelling was quite strong in the 2013 film, it is yet to be seen how he executes his narrative in Batla House.

John Abraham’s last few films Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu all belonged to the same genre and looks like he is following the same formula with Batla House as well. Mrunal Thakur, who makes her debut with Super 30, plays a journalist in the film.

Batla House will clash against Saaho and Mission Mangal as all three of them are releasing on August 15. Last year too, John’s Satyameva Jayate clashed against Akshay Kumar’s Gold and both films had a strong run at the box office.

Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films, Batla House releases on August 15.