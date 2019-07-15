Batla House song O Saki Saki: Nora Fatehi’s dance saves this recreated version

Nora Fatehi is once again showcasing her moves in John Abraham starrer Batla House’s first song, “O Saki Saki”. Nora’s previous dance number “Dilbar” took the internet by storm. “O Saki” is a recreated version of “Saaki Saaki Re” from 2004 film Musafir.

The song is set in a bar, to suit the lyrics which are addressed to a “Saaki” or the person who serves alcohol. While most of the re-written lyrics fail to impress, the signature line which has been kept untouched by the composers is the only saving grace. The high point of the song is obviously Nora Fatehi’s belly dances moves.

Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, “O Saki Saki” has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar and B Praak.

Koena Mitra, who featured in the original song in Musafir had recently tweeted her disappointment over the recreation of her blockbuster track. Koena wrote on Twitter, “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki” has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.”

Batla House is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter and has John Abraham playing DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. The action film is set to release on August 15.