After Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar will make Batla House

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Thursday announced his next film titled Batla House on the fifth anniversary of his movie D-Day. Nikkhil, on Friday, celebrated five years of his movie which starred Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. He also went on to reveal that Batla House will be his next collaboration with Bhushan Kumar. Nikkhil will also direct the film. The two have previously collaborated on Airlift and the upcoming Satyameva Jayate.

Nikkhil took to Twitter and wrote, “This day five years ago D-Day released and unknowingly we started down a path that would create our identity. Thrilled to be able to announce our next Batla House — a journey that started with Ritesh Shah (screenwriter) and that will end with John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series.”

This day 5years ago #Dday released and unknowingly we started down a path that would create our identity. Thrilled to be able to announce our next #BatlaHouse a journey that started with @writish and that will end with @TheJohnAbraham #BhushanKumar @TSeries 🙏🙏🙏@EmmayEntertain https://t.co/sKJsNwWDDU — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) July 19, 2018

Batla House will have their Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham playing the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the one who spearheaded the Batla House encounter.

The thriller drama will be written by Ritesh Shah, inspired by the real encounter that took place a decade ago on September 19. The production for the film will begin in September this year. It is expected to be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal.

Batla House will jointly be produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures LLP and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films.

