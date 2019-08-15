Batla House movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

John Abraham starrer Batla House has finally hit screens. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is based on the Batla House encounter which took place in 2008. John plays the role of police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film. Batla House also features actors like Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal parts.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, John had spoken about the responsibility of playing a real-life character.

“Playing a role based on Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a real-life officer, is a big responsibility. He is still operating from Delhi Special Cell. There is an added pressure that even if no one else does, at least he should feel that I played him right,” the actor said.

John Abraham also opened up about what drew him to the story of Batla House despite controversy surrounding the encounter.

“I met Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. I asked him about the encounter and what actually happened after the encounter. Sanjeev told me that he had PTSD and that he wanted to commit suicide. As you see in the film’s trailer, it happened in real life too. The day he went for the Batla House encounter, his wife wanted to leave him. He was going through so much in his personal life. Then the encounter happened and PTSD followed. It became irresistible for me to play the character because it had so many shades to it,” John said.