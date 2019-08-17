Batla House full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

John Abraham starrer political drama Batla House has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The latest Bollywood flick, which released on August 15, also features actors like Ravi Kishan and Mrunal Thaku.

Despite various court orders and strict actions taken against the notorious piracy site, Tamilrockers continues to upload the most popular films. In fact, they have, of late, started uploading web series as well. The Netflix original Sacred Games Season 2 has found its way on Tamilrockers too.

Batla House, which is based on the controversial Batla House encounter in 2008, has received mixed reviews from critics, with The Indian Express’ movie reviewer Shubhra Gupta giving the film a mere 1.5 stars.

“Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon,” she wrote in her review.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House has been produced by John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.