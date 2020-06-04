Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Basu Chatterjee was 93. (Express archive photo) Basu Chatterjee was 93. (Express archive photo)

Filmmaker-screenwriter Basu Chatterjee, best known for directing films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi among more, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai, following age-related ailments. He was 93.

Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”

Basu Chatterjee, along with filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya, were pioneers of the middle-of-the-road cinema.

Chatterjee worked in Hindi as well as Bengali cinema. His films, which were considered to be more realistic, stood out as the 70s was the era of the ‘angry young man’ and action movies. He collaborated with Amol Palekar on films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha and Chitchor among more.

Basu Chatterjee also collaborated with the superstars of the era but presented them in unique avatars – Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil, Rajesh Khanna in Chakravyuh, Dev Anand in Man Pasand AND Mithun Chakraborty in Shaukeen and Pasand Apni Apni.

His 1986 film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla was an Indian adaptation of Twelve Angry Men, and is remembered till date.

During the early Doordarshan days, Basu Chatterjee also helmed two hit TV serials – Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. Recently, Byomkesh Bakshi was reaired during the lockdown.

In 1992, he was awarded National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for his film Durga.

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Basu Chatterjee.

Madhur Bhandarkar shared on Twitter, “Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti BouquetFolded hands”

Director Ashwini Chaudhary tweeted, “Rest in peace Basu Da #Basuchatterjee . Prayers and strength to the family @guharupali @PintooGuha”

Suparn S Varma posted on Twitter, “A master passed away today. An institution of filmmaking. RIP #BasuChatterjee thank you sir”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.