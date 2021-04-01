Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. His daughter Reema Lahiri Bansal confirmed his diagnosis on Wednesday night and shared that he has been admitted to south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

In a statement, Reema wrote, “Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always.”

The statement further reads, “He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends & everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”

The 68-year-old singer had recently shared on his social media platforms his excitement about being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. He had written, “I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight.”

The singer had also requested his followers to register themselves for the vaccine and stay safe.

Famous for his high-tempo and danceable tracks, Bappi Lahiri has given some of the most memorable songs and composed music for films like Namak Halaal, Himmatwala, Prem Pratigya, Rocky Dancer and more. Recently his recreation of his own song — “Areey Pyar Kar Le” for Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan became very popular.