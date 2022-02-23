scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa rejects Sleep Apnoea diagnosis, says his dad’s ‘heart just stopped’

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri said that he believes his father's 'heart stopped' before he died, and that he didn't have a 'breathing issue'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 9:17:49 am
bappi lahiriBappi Lahiri died on February 15. (Photo: Bappi Lahiri/Instagram)

Bappa Lahiri, the son of the late music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, has spoken about his father’s last days. Bappi Lahiri died earlier this month due to Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, although Bappa said that ‘his heart just stopped‘. Previously, Bappa’s brother-in-law Gobind Bansal had also claimed that Bappi Lahiri had had a heart attack before dying.

In an interview with The Times of India, Bappa said that his father didn’t die due to ‘a breathing issue’. He revealed that his father had spent most of last month in hospital, but would insist that he’s getting better every time that he spoke with Bappa on the phone. Bappa had left for Los Angeles in December, and flew back as soon as he heard of his father’s death.

Also read |Explained: Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, the medical condition which has been in the spotlight since Bappi Lahiri’s death

Hours after he was discharged and sent back home, he complained of discomfort. His wife told him that he should rest and eat dinner later. But after consulting his doctor, Bappa’s sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn’t be revived.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bappa also recalled his father’s time in the hospital, and how he would surround himself with music. He said, “He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said ‘kya kar rahe ho?’.”

He had even started going out for work, and recorded jingles. His final on screen appearance came on Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

Popularly known as the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri was instrumental in bringing synth-based dance music to the mainstream. He experienced major success in the 80s and the 90s.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, rashmika mandanna, sara ali khan
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna: 11 photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement