Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa rejects Sleep Apnoea diagnosis, says his dad’s ‘heart just stopped’

Bappa Lahiri, the son of the late music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, has spoken about his father’s last days. Bappi Lahiri died earlier this month due to Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, although Bappa said that ‘his heart just stopped‘. Previously, Bappa’s brother-in-law Gobind Bansal had also claimed that Bappi Lahiri had had a heart attack before dying.

In an interview with The Times of India, Bappa said that his father didn’t die due to ‘a breathing issue’. He revealed that his father had spent most of last month in hospital, but would insist that he’s getting better every time that he spoke with Bappa on the phone. Bappa had left for Los Angeles in December, and flew back as soon as he heard of his father’s death.

Hours after he was discharged and sent back home, he complained of discomfort. His wife told him that he should rest and eat dinner later. But after consulting his doctor, Bappa’s sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn’t be revived.

Bappa also recalled his father’s time in the hospital, and how he would surround himself with music. He said, “He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said ‘kya kar rahe ho?’.”

He had even started going out for work, and recorded jingles. His final on screen appearance came on Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

Popularly known as the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri was instrumental in bringing synth-based dance music to the mainstream. He experienced major success in the 80s and the 90s.