Bappi Lahiri’s prayer meet: Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun and others attend, daughter Rima Lahiri gets emotional

The family of late composer-singer Bappi Lahiri hosted a prayer meet on Wednesday. Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun, Manashi Joshi Roy, Sunil Pal, Neetu Chandra, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure, Sharbani Mukerji attended Bappi da’s prayer meet.

In one of the photos, Bappi’s daughter Rema Lahiri is seen expressing her love for the legendary composer by kissing his portrait. Earlier this month, Bappi’s son Bappa Lahiri had spoken about how he cannot believe that his father has passed away.

In a conversation with ETimes, Bappa said, “He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said kya kar rahe ho?”

He further also revealed that his father was affected by Lata Mangeshkar ‘s demise. “She had helped him a lot. I am not able to digest that he is still not here. I can’t believe it,” Bappa concluded.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15. He was 69. He died of obstructive sleep apnea.

Bappi was primarily known for popularising disco music in India. Known for his success with Bengali films like Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Aamar Tumi among others, Lahiri also contributed significantly to the soundtrack of Bollywood movies in the 80s and 90s (read Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Sharaabi among others).

Bappi Lahiri is survived by wife Chitrani, son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri.