Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Bappi Lahiri’s prayer meet: Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun and others attend, daughter Rima Lahiri gets emotional

Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away earlier this month due to obstructive sleep apnea.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 7:54:05 pm
bappi lahiri prayer meetBappi Lahiri prayer meet: Family remembered the legendary composer-singer on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The family of late composer-singer Bappi Lahiri hosted a prayer meet on Wednesday. Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun, Manashi Joshi Roy, Sunil Pal, Neetu Chandra, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure, Sharbani Mukerji attended Bappi da’s prayer meet.

In one of the photos, Bappi’s daughter Rema Lahiri is seen expressing her love for the legendary composer by kissing his portrait. Earlier this month, Bappi’s son Bappa Lahiri had spoken about how he cannot believe that his father has passed away.

In a conversation with ETimes, Bappa said, “He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said kya kar rahe ho?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He further also revealed that his father was affected by Lata Mangeshkar ‘s demise. “She had helped him a lot. I am not able to digest that he is still not here. I can’t believe it,” Bappa concluded.

ALSO READ |Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa rejects Sleep Apnoea diagnosis, says his dad’s ‘heart just stopped’
bappi lahiri prayer meet Bappi Lahiri’s family at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bappi lahiri daughter Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri got emotional at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha was accompanied by her brother Siddhanth. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ila arun Ila Arun at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharbani Mukerji arrived at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jaan Kumar Sanu with his mother. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manasi Joshi Roy at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15. He was 69. He died of obstructive sleep apnea.

Bappi was primarily known for popularising disco music in India. Known for his success with Bengali films like Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Aamar Tumi among others, Lahiri also contributed significantly to the soundtrack of Bollywood movies in the 80s and 90s (read Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Sharaabi among others).

Bappi Lahiri is survived by wife Chitrani, son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri.

