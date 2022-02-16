Bappi Lahiri passes away Live Updates: PM Modi pays tribute, says ‘people across generations could relate to his work’

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has passed away at the age of 69, PTI reported. Lahiri breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

Lahiri was primarily known for his contribution in popularising the sound of disco music in India. Known for his success with Bengali films like Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Aamar Tumi among others, Lahiri also contributed significantly to the soundtrack of Bollywood movies in the 80s and 90s (read Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Sharaabi and more).

Bappi Lahiri was born on November 27, 1952 in West Bengal to a family of singers. An only child, the composer got his first break in the industry through the 1973 film Nanha Shikari.