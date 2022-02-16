scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Bappi Lahiri passes away Live Updates: PM Modi pays tribute, says ‘people across generations could relate to his work’

Bappil Lahiri passes away live updates: Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai at 69. Here's how celebrities, fans all over the country are paying him tribute.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2022 9:14:34 am
bappi lahiriBappi Lahiri was 69. (Photo: Express Archive)

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has passed away at the age of 69, PTI reported. Lahiri breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

Lahiri was primarily known for his contribution in popularising the sound of disco music in India. Known for his success with Bengali films like Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Aamar Tumi among others, Lahiri also contributed significantly to the soundtrack of Bollywood movies in the 80s and 90s (read Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Sharaabi and more).

Bappi Lahiri was born on November 27, 1952 in West Bengal to a family of singers. An only child, the composer got his first break in the industry through the 1973 film Nanha Shikari.

Live Blog

Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai.

09:14 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Subhash Ghai pays tribute to composer

"#i am a disco dancer. # mumbai se aya mera dost. n many All time favourites of every young generation. He created a difference with his desi disco n indian melodies in hindi film music. A noble talented master is no more but his music is with us. RIP BAPPI DA," tweeted the director. 

09:12 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Vishal Dadlani on Bappi Lahiri
09:07 (IST)16 Feb 2022
AR Rahman remembers the music giant
09:06 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Raveena Tandon on Bappi Lahiri

"Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻" tweeted Tandon. 

09:05 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Akshay Kumar: 'Lost another gem'

"Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," tweeted the superstar. 

09:00 (IST)16 Feb 2022
The Prime Minister pays tribute
08:50 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Swanand Kirkire on Bappi Lahiri
08:43 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh remembers the composer
08:42 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Yuvraj Singh: 'Will be fondly remembered'

"Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति," Yuvraj tweeted.  

08:41 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Producer Ashoke Pandit on Bappi Lahiri

"Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. ॐ शान्ति !" tweeted the producer.  

08:38 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Hansal Mehta pays tribute

"Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for #SanjayGupta. Bappi Da was a man of incredible melody and talent. Although he had a vast body of work I think his melodious side was still under-utilised and underrated," wrote the filmmaker on social media. 

Lahiri dabbled briefly in politics in 2014 to contest the Lok Sabha elections, but lost to Kalyaan Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress.

Bappi Lahiri's last credited work in the Hindi film industry is the 2020 soundtrack from Baaghi 3 called "Bhankas" which he produced as well as sang.

