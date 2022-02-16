Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post, shared 2 days before his death, was a reminder that ‘old is always gold’. See here

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai at the age of 69. The Tamma Tamma composer was known for his signature style of wearing gold jewellery so it is sort of poetic that his last Instagram post, just two days before his passing away, has a mention of the same.

In a statement to PTI, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

On Monday, Bappi Lahiri took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and wrote in the caption, “Old is always gold❤️.”

The monochrome photo has a younger Bappi Lahiri sitting in deep thought. Minutes after the news of his death came in, fans started showering his photo with condolence messages. “Rest in peace sir”, “RIP” amongst other messages were left in the comments section.

Just a few days ago, Bappi had shared an old photo with Lata Mangeshkar upon her passing.

Known as the ‘Disco King’ of Bollywood, Bappi saw immense success during the 1980s and 1990s. He told PTI in 2019, “I feel so proud to have had this journey and to have worked with all the extremely talented people in the industry. Simply put, my life is Dilip Kumar to Ranveer Singh. From Dharm Adhikari to Gunday I’ve done it all.”