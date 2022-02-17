Bappi Lahiri had a heart attack hours before he died, reveals son-in-law

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai. Bappi had been admitted to the hospital for a few weeks but was discharged just a few days before he died. Hours before he died, Bappi da had a heart attack at his home, as shared by his son-in-law Gobind Bansal.

Bansal told ANI, “He had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more.”

Singer Ila Arun, who was at the Lahiri residence to pay respects shared with the news agency that his daughter Rema was in a “bad state.” She said, “His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken.”

Bappi Lahiri died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

CritiCare hospital director Dr Deepak Namjoshi told indianexpress.com, “In January, Bappi Lahiri was brought into the hospital for chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was admitted here for 29 days, including 18 days he was in the ICU. He then recovered well and his parameters were stable and he was undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation. On Monday, February 14, he was given a discharge. He stayed at home for about one and a half days, and then his health started deteriorating and his family called us up, so we rushed to his residence with an ambulance. He was here around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, and very critical, we tried reviving him, but he ultimately passed away around 11:40 – 11:45 pm on Tuesday night.”

Bappi Lahiri was known for bringing the genre of disco music to India. With film albums like Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Dance Dance among many others, Bappi gained massive popularity during the 1980s.