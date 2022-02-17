Bappi Lahiri Funeral: Singer cremated in Mumbai; Vidya Balan, Bhushan Kumar, Alka Yagnik attend

Bappi Lahiri‘s funeral took place on Thursday. The singer-composer died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight on Tuesday, at the age of 69. Popularly known as the Disco King of Bollywood, he is is survived by his wife Chitrani and their two children, Bappa and Rema Lahiri.

Bappa Lahiri flew down from Los Angeles with his family on Wednesday evening to perform his father’s last rites. The singer’s mortal remains were taken from his home to the Vile Parle cremation ground, where the funeral took place. Ila Arun, Bhushan Kumar, Vidya Balan, Mika Singh and Alka Yagnik were among the Bollywood personalities who arrived at the crematorium to pay their respects.

Bappi Lahiri was cremated on Thursday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Bappi Lahiri was cremated on Thursday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik arrive for Bappi Lahiri’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik arrive for Bappi Lahiri’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Best known for his work on films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando, his last Bollywood composition came in the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

The singer had been unwell for several days. CritiCare hospital director Dr Deepak Namjoshi told indianexpress.com, “In January, Bappi Lahiri was brought into the hospital for chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was admitted here for 29 days, including 18 days he was in the ICU. He then recovered well and his parameters were stable and he was undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation. On Monday, February 14, he was given a discharge. He stayed at home for about one and a half days, and then his health started deteriorating and his family called us up, so we rushed to his residence with an ambulance. He was here around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, and very critical, we tried reviving him, but he ultimately passed away around 11:40 – 11:45 pm on Tuesday night.”

Tributes poured in from all quarters, with industry colleagues and politicians all writing to express their condolences. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”