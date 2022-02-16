Bappi Lahiri made his acting debut in ‘mamaji’ Kishore Kumar’s comedy film. Can you spot him in this pic?

Late music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri developed an off-screen style with flash gold jewellery but not many know that before he ventured into the space of film composition and singing, he had a short stint as an actor. Bappi Da, as he was fondly known, made his on-screen film debut with his maternal uncle Kishore Kumar in a 1974 film Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi. He called Kumar ‘mamaji’.

Bappi Da himself had shared a photo from the film from his archives in 2021. He mentioned in the caption, “A Film that I debuted as an actor..⭐️ Directed and Produced by #kishorekumar along with Amit Kumar !! Name the film 😀? 🧔 😂”

The film’s title was a play on Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, a 1958 film starring Kishore Kumar, Madhubala and Ashok Kumar.

Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi was a comedy with the premise that the man with the longest bears could become an heir to a rich man’s estate. The Kishore Kumar directed film also starred Ashok Kumar, Amit Kumar, KN Singh.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on Wednesday. He died at a hospital due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. CritiCare hospital director Dr Deepak Namjoshi told indianexpress.com, “In January, Bappi Lahiri was brought into the hospital for chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was admitted here for 29 days, including 18 days he was in the ICU. He then recovered well and his parameters were stable and he was undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation. On Monday, February 14, he was given a discharge. He stayed at home for about one and a half days, and then his health started deteriorating and his family called us up, so we rushed to his residence with an ambulance. He was here around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, and very critical, we tried reviving him, but he ultimately passed away around 11.40 – 11.45 pm on Tuesday night.”