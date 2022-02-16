‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri composed music of all genres, styles: From ‘Chalte Chalte’ to ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar’

Hindi film music saw a unique phase in the 1980s. The era that is now remembered for its ‘disco songs’ came into being after Bappi Lahiri gave Bollywood one of its first and biggest disco hits with the 1982 film Disco Dancer. Bappi Da, as he was fondly known, had been active in the Hindi and Bengali film music industry for a while but the success of Disco Dancer made him a popular name.

This track had Mithun Chakraborty pulling off some sick dance steps to the beats of Bappi Da. The vibe and aesthetic of the song was such that it started the disco revolution in India.

Not just Disco Dancer, Bappi Lahiri gave some of the most iconic numbers of this period. Here’s looking back at some of his best songs.

Pag Ghungroo Bandh

This hit track from Namak Halaal was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan Every track from this album – ‘Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai’, ‘Aaj Rapat Jaaye’, ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ turned out to be massive hits.

Nainon Mein Sapna, Sapnon Mein Sajna

This Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar song is remembered for its iconic visuals that had Sridevi and Jeetendra dancing to Bappi Lahiri’s music. Since the time of its release, the song has gained a cult status. Another track from this album ‘Taki O Taki’ gained a lot of popularity.

Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar

One of Bappi Da’s most popular tracks, ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar’ was from the 1986 Bangla film Amar Sangi. Kishore Kumar sung the male version, and Asha Bhosle voiced the female version. Bappi Lahiri made a Hindi version of the song ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’ and used it in the film Satyamev Jayate.

Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki

This Kishore Kumar- Asha Bhosle song from Sharaabi is still remembered for its changing melody. The varying tempo of the mukhda and antara had music lovers in shock when they heard it first, and continues to impress them. ‘De De Pyar De’, ‘Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re’, ‘Thodi Si Jo Peelee Hai’ are other hits from this album.

Chalte Chalte

The song that will always be a part of his legacy, even though it was miles away from his signature style, Chalte Chalte has some beautiful lyrics that touch a special chord today.

Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai

This track from Aitbaar had Bappi trying on a new hat and once again, he hit it out of the park. Sung by Bhupinder Singh and Asha Bhosle, this song presented another side of the ‘Disco King’.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

Composed and performed by Bappi Da, with female vocals by S Janaki, this one turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the era. Filmed on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh for the film Saaheb, the song was recreated for the 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Zooby Zooby

This was one of the earlier hits of the Made in India singer Alisha Chinai. From the film Dance Dance, this one screams Bappi Da from its opening beats itself.

Humko Aaj Kal Hai

Filmed on Madhuri Dixit, this track from Sailaab had Madhuri Dixit performing at her best. From being the Disco King, Bappi Da took on the role of creating a folk-inspired song here.

Tamma Tamma Loge

From the film Thaanedaar, ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ got another lease of life after it was reprised for Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Chahiye Thoda Pyaar

Filmed on Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi, this song from Lahu Ke Do Rang is still a favourite with Hindi film music fans.