Bank Chor Tashreef song: Riteish Deshmukh is giving an ode to bum in this funny number. Watch video

Amid all the high budget films locking horns at the box office, Riteish Deshmukh’s next film Bank Chor surely looks different and something that might break the monopoly of these big films. The movie which is a funny take on Yash Raj Film’s blockbuster franchsie Dhoom, deals with a bank robbery undertaken by Riteish and Co, but with a difference and a lot of humour. And after a series of posters that were a spoof of a lot of Bollywood blockbusters, Bank Chor’s new track titled “Tashreef Song” is out and it is nothing less than a crazy number.

Bank Chor’s trailer and first song titled “Hum Hain Bank Chor” featured Riteish Deshmukh as Champak — a perfect blend of Charlie Chaplin and Asrani. And now, in “Tashreef Song” he is giving an ode to the ‘tashreef’ which means bum! Are the makers trying to pay a tribute to the most ignored part of your body? Maybe, considering we’ve already heard songs on eyes, lips, face, waist, feet and everything else, but bum!

The “kick-a*s” song is a slow laid-back number, as Riteish is seen inside a jail serving a term. His sad plight in the prison and everything he faces there is what makes the core of this hilarious track.

Thank you so much guys, meri sach mein #LagGayiTashreef! Roast is over, so now I’ll post a song dedicated to everyone jiski #LagGayiTashreef — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 24, 2017

Earlier, Riteish had shared a series of the film’s posters, which were a spoof of films like Dangal, Ra.One, The Dark Knight, Life of Pi and Begum Jaan. The funny posters were taken in good humour by his industry friends, and the best reply came from Shah Rukh Khan, who retweeted Bank Chor’s poster aping his film Ra.One, with a message that read, “I also couldn’t afford the suit for part2… Dekhna bhai if u get a chance during ur robberies get me one too!!” This after Riteish had shared the particular poster with a tweet, “Introducing Super Zero. No-One. #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor #RaOne.”

I also couldn’t afford the suit for part2… Dekhna bhai if u get a chance during ur robberies get me one too!! https://t.co/z3ipp9tQMm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh’s character Champak is a thief who believes in vaastu shastra and offers prayers to his weapons before he goes out to rob. When he plans the robbery of his lifetime, it takes a U-turn and puts him in a difficult situation. While he always has been able to sneak out with money, this time he is stuck with Amjad Khan, not Sholay’s Gabbar but a policeman portrayed by Vivek Oberoi. The film’s dialogues are quirky and entertaining.

Bank Chor releases on June 16.

