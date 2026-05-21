Bandar trailer: Anurag Kashyap defends wrongly accused men in this Bobby Deol film

Earlier this year, Anubhuti Kashyap directed the highly debated #MeToo drama Accused, and now, just a few months later, her more popular brother Anurag Kashyap is on the verge of releasing his take on the subject with Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar. The trailer of Bandar dropped on Thursday, May 21, and summarised the intent of the plot.

Bandar has Bobby Deol playing a has-been television star named Samar Mehra, who flaunts his flirtatious nature. He says he is scared of himself, and sometimes thinks of himself as a great guy, but at other times, he wonders if he is a terrible person. He then meets a woman, played by Sapna Pabbi, on a dating app, and that’s when his troubles begin. In the trailer, it is shown that Sapna’s character has wrongly accused him of rape, blackmail and extortion, while he claims to be innocent.