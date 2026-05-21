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Bandar trailer: Anurag Kashyap defends wrongly accused men in this Bobby Deol film
Bandar trailer: Bobby Deol plays a has-been movie star in Anurag Kashyap's anti-MeToo drama.
Earlier this year, Anubhuti Kashyap directed the highly debated #MeToo drama Accused, and now, just a few months later, her more popular brother Anurag Kashyap is on the verge of releasing his take on the subject with Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar. The trailer of Bandar dropped on Thursday, May 21, and summarised the intent of the plot.
Bandar has Bobby Deol playing a has-been television star named Samar Mehra, who flaunts his flirtatious nature. He says he is scared of himself, and sometimes thinks of himself as a great guy, but at other times, he wonders if he is a terrible person. He then meets a woman, played by Sapna Pabbi, on a dating app, and that’s when his troubles begin. In the trailer, it is shown that Sapna’s character has wrongly accused him of rape, blackmail and extortion, while he claims to be innocent.
WATCH | Bandar trailer starring Bobby Deol
Another scene in the trailer shows him being interrogated by the police as they go through his private messages, and accuse him of asking for nude pictures from younger women, and blackmailing them. Samar labels the woman as a “stalker” but it looks like he ends up in jail anyway. One of the captions used in the trailer says, “Justice swipes left” suggesting that this is the story of a man who was rejected by the justice system. He keeps repeating, “I am innocent” in front of his lawyer, played by Sanya Malhotra. Saba Azad plays one of his love interests in the film, which claims to be based on “true events.”
Bandar has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Alongside Anurag, co-director Sakshi Mehta Lau has been credited in the film. Bandar releases in theatres on June 5.
In 2025, Bandar was a part of the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). In an earlier chat with SCREEN, Bobby said that he was keen to work with Anurag. “I knew I would learn so much from him as an actor. I was out of my comfort zone. There was no workshop. He did not even give a script,” he said.
Bobby started working on Bandar after the success of Animal and tried to dissect his own formula, so he could understand what the audience liked about him in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. “I wondered what I did differently in Animal that people look at me differently. I rewatched Animal. Still, I did not find the answer. I hardly slept for an hour and the next day shot for 12 hours. However, once I was on the set everything flowed smoothly,” he said.
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