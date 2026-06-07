Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol’s film fails to cross Rs 2 crore 

Bandar box office collection day 2: While many critics and viewers have hailed the Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar as director Anurag Kashyap’s strongest film in years, its box office performance has remained underwhelming. After opening to just Rs 50 lakh on its first day, the film witnessed a slight uptick in collections on Day 2 but still failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Bandar earned Rs 95 lakh on its second day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1.45 crore.

On Saturday, Bandar recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 22.06% – with morning shows at 5.46%, afternoon shows at 14.46%, evening shows at 22.92%, and night shows at 29.54%, accross 1257 shows. The Delhi-NCR region recorded an occupancy of 16.3% across 223 shows, while Mumbai registered 24% occupancy across 101 shows.