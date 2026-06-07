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Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol’s film fails to cross Rs 2 crore
Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol starrer saw a slight jump on its second day, but failed to even earn Rs 1 crore.
Bandar box office collection day 2: While many critics and viewers have hailed the Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar as director Anurag Kashyap’s strongest film in years, its box office performance has remained underwhelming. After opening to just Rs 50 lakh on its first day, the film witnessed a slight uptick in collections on Day 2 but still failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Bandar earned Rs 95 lakh on its second day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1.45 crore.
On Saturday, Bandar recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 22.06% – with morning shows at 5.46%, afternoon shows at 14.46%, evening shows at 22.92%, and night shows at 29.54%, accross 1257 shows. The Delhi-NCR region recorded an occupancy of 16.3% across 223 shows, while Mumbai registered 24% occupancy across 101 shows.
The movie is facing stiff competition from Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi at the box office. While Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has earned over Rs 23 crore worldwide, Peddi has earned over Rs 235 crore globally.
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Unlike Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Peddi, Bandar has been released on a significantly smaller scale, limiting its box office reach. Talking about the film’s release strategy, Girish Johar of Zee Studios told Bollywood Hungama, “Our ask is very fair. The producers and we have devised a particular release strategy catering to the core target audience. Accordingly, we had requested cinemas across the country to give us certain allotted shows of the film, that is, 3-4 shows in 5 screens post 1 pm. The duration of the film is also not very long (130 minutes). We are also aware that there is a heavy rush of releases this week. That is why we didn’t go for a wide release. The plexes are still working on it, and the back-and-forth is still going on.”
He added, “We plan to release in 500-600 screens. It’s a smart release strategy. We want to build upon the word of mouth and then increase showcasing, as we believe the film will have long legs at the box office.”
Besides Bobby Deol, Bandar also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles. The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. It has been produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.
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