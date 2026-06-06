Bandar box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s Bobby Deol film fails to cross Rs 1 cr

Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap has collaborated for the first time with Bobby Deol in the prison drama Bandar, which released in theatres on Friday. The film has registered a disappointing response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 50 lakh net on its opening day, failing to cross even the Rs 1 crore mark. Its gross collection stood at Rs 60 lakh, which also remained underwhelming.

On day 1, Bandar was screened across 1,365 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 12.58%. The morning shows opened at 3.38% occupancy, which rose to 6.31% in the afternoon, further climbed to 11.92% by evening, and closed the day at 18.08% at night. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest number of shows at 253, with an occupancy of 9%. Ahmedabad ranked second in terms of number of shows, with 106 screenings, but recorded an overall occupancy of just 6%.