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Bandar box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s Bobby Deol film fails to cross Rs 1 cr
Bandar box office collection Day 1: The film has performed better than Nishaanchi, which had grossed Rs 25 lakh on its opening day despite a higher number of shows at 1,785.
Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap has collaborated for the first time with Bobby Deol in the prison drama Bandar, which released in theatres on Friday. The film has registered a disappointing response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 50 lakh net on its opening day, failing to cross even the Rs 1 crore mark. Its gross collection stood at Rs 60 lakh, which also remained underwhelming.
On day 1, Bandar was screened across 1,365 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 12.58%. The morning shows opened at 3.38% occupancy, which rose to 6.31% in the afternoon, further climbed to 11.92% by evening, and closed the day at 18.08% at night. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest number of shows at 253, with an occupancy of 9%. Ahmedabad ranked second in terms of number of shows, with 106 screenings, but recorded an overall occupancy of just 6%.
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In comparison with Kashyap’s previous films, Bandar has performed better than Nishaanchi, which had grossed Rs 25 lakh on its opening day despite a higher number of shows at 1,785. It has also edged past the lifetime theatrical collection of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which ended its first week at around Rs 25 lakh. However, it trails behind Kashyap’s Dobaaraa, which, despite a limited post-pandemic release, had collected Rs 72 lakh on its opening day.
When placed alongside Kashyap’s pre-pandemic releases such as Manmarziyaan (Rs 3.52 crore) and Mukkabaaz (Rs 75 lakh), Bandar falls significantly short. And it is needless to compare it with any of Bobby Deol’s recent starrers, as all of them have performed well above it. The film also arrives amid strong competition from recent tentpole releases, including Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Ram Charan’s Peddi. Against this crowded theatrical landscape, Bandar faces a challenging box office run ahead.
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