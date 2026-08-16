‘Ban them’: How Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn defended association with controversial brand ads

After Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff were pulled up by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearances in ads for Vimal Elaichi — alleging that they amount to surrogate advertising for the prohibited Vimal Pan Masala — the Bollywood actors’ previous statements regarding their associations with products that could have adverse effects on people’s health have grabbed attention again.

For the unversed, The Indian Express revealed in an exclusive report on August 16 that the FDA has issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh, Ajay, and Tiger, demanding that they explain their role in the ads, which, according to the regulator’s assessment, creates an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand, even amounting to its indirect promotion.

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Although Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t directly addressed his association with the Vimal brand, he once explained in detail his stance on appearing in ads for products that are legally available in the market. During an interview with CNN-IBN, senior journalist Karan Thapar pointed out, “The Health Minister has specifically named you and others, saying celebrities like you shouldn’t advertise soft drinks because they’re unhealthy and children start drinking them after seeing you.”

‘Don’t stop my revenue’: When Shah Rukh Khan defended advertising controversial products

In response, Shah Rukh observed, “I would appeal to any authority to ban it; don’t let it be sold in our country. If smoking is bad, stop the production of cigarettes. If you think soft drinks are bad, don’t allow them to be made. My logic is you’re not stopping them because they bring in revenue. You’re not stopping certain products because they’re revenue sources for the government. Then don’t stop my revenue. I’m an actor. I’m supposed to do a job and earn from it. And very clearly, if you think something is wrong, stop it. Stop making it.”

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Back in 2022, actor Ajay Devgn had also defended himself, saying he endorsed ‘elaichi’ alone and refuting allegations that he took part in surrogate advertising. He also pointed out that personal choices mattered in such issues and echoed Shah Rukh Khan’s view that if such products were indeed harmful, their manufacture should be seized in the first place.

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‘It is a personal choice’: When Ajay Devgn defended endorsing Vimal Elaichi

“It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is that, more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold,” he told SCREEN.

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Tiger Shroff, however, has yet to address the controversy. He began appearing in Vimal Elaichi ads, replacing Akshay Kumar, after the latter ceased his association with the brand following significant public outrage, since advertising for tobacco products in India is banned. He had also issued a public apology in the wake of the controversy.

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan’s exits from pan masala brands

“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” Akshay noted.

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Previously, Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan had also found himself embroiled in controversy over his association with Kamla Pasand, a pan masala brand. Maintaining that he wasn’t aware that it came under surrogate advertising, Big B had backed out from his association with the brand.

“Kamala Pasand… a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand , he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion,” a statement from the actor’s office had read at the time.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have yet to respond to the show-cause notices recently issued to them by the FDA.