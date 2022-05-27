‘Ban Karan Johar, ban parties’: Twinkle Khanna states demands after filmmaker’s birthday, says she’s done with free drinks

All of Bollywood was present to ring in Karan Johar’s 50th birthday and while the party lasted till the wee hours of the morning, not everyone loved the ‘free drinks’ they had at the party. In her signature witty style, Twinkle Khanna shared a video on Instagram where she compared her before and after state from the party.

The video begins with Twinkle Khanna showing off her glitzy outfit for the party. She wore a white top and blazer with a silvery skirt. Twinkle shared the video with a voice-over of herself as she confesses that she hopes she was well behaved as the memories of the party are ‘a blur’. She then writes, ‘Anyway, everyone will be too drunk to remember’. Captioning it as “This morning at the office,” Twinkle is seen catching up on her sleep at her desk. Towards the end of the video, Twinkle writes, ‘Ban parties, ban free drinks, ban shiny skirts, ban Karan’.

Twinkle shared the video with the caption, “Hangover.. tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks!” She added, “Let’s see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor:) Let me know which side you are on by dropping a ❤️for party pooper and 👍 for party animal!”

Also Read | Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi review: New SonyLiv show is a dull throwback to the days of Doordarshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Singh and many others were present at the 50th birthday party of Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar.

On the day, Karan also announced his next film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. His next will be an action film but the cast of the same is yet to be announced.