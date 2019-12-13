Bhushan Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce film on Balakot airstrike

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar have joined hands to produce a film on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar have joined hands to produce a film on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Abhishek Kapoor, known for helming Kedarnath, Kai Po Che and Rock On, is all set to helm his next film based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The film is backed by producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor.

In an announcement on Twitter, Bhansali Productions shared, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor come together, to pay tribute to the sons of India and their never-say-die spirit in, National award-winning director, Abhishek Kapoor’s film based on, 2019 Balakot Airstrike. A story that celebrates the accomplishments of the Indian Air Force.”

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar shared on Twitter, “A story of grit, determination and valour! Proud to announce #2019BalakotAirstrike, a tribute to the brave hearts of our country. Written & directed by @Abhishekapoor”

The cast details of the film are yet to be announced.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement, “It is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country. This film is my way of giving tribute to the heroes who have made India their priority. We endeavor that their story and bravery reaches to everyone in the right way.”

Abhishek Kapoor’s last film Kedarnath was based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan. He said in a statement, “To be entrusted with one of India’s bravest stories is an honor for me. I remember the emotions that ran through the entire country when the strike was carried out. I am determined to do justice to this story in my endeavour to bring it to the silver screen.”

In 2019, a film based on the 2016 Uri attack, Uri: The Surgical Strike received a lot of appreciation from the audience. The Vicky Kaushal starrer won 4 National Film Awards including the Best Actor and Best Director awards. The film’s dialogue “How’s the Josh?” became a catchphrase for many politicians as well as cine fans.

