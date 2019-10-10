Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes on yet another brave role

The trailer of Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam is out and undoubtedly, Khurrana stands out in the almost 3-minute clip. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a man’s life who’s struggling with his vanity issues as he is losing hair.

He tries a lot of weird concoctions just so he can have a full head of hair but when everything else fails him, he decides to put on a wig and call it a day. Yami Gautam plays his love interest and it seems like Bhumi Pednekar will be playing his confidante.

Watch the trailer of Bala here:

Alongside the three leads, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee.

Bala has been directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame. The story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by Niren Bhatt. From the trailer, it seems like this one will be a fun comedy.

Ayushmann is currently enjoying a great phase in his career. In 2019, he has already received appreciation for Article 15 and Dream Girl. He also recently received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun.

Bala releases on November 7.