Bala teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana makes some ‘bald’ moves in this funny video

Ayushmann Khurrana has a secret in his upcoming film Bala. And as much as he tries to keep it under “caps” (wraps), it just blows us away, when revealed, literally! In a hilarious teaser that the makers released on Monday, we meet Ayushmann’s Gaurav Rawat aka Bala, a happy-go-lucky guy with one secret.

Advertising

Ayushmann plays a man suffering from the problem of premature balding in the comedy. How he copes with the situation and various relationships is what Bala deals with.

The teaser shows Ayushmann’s Bala riding a bike in the backdrop of some sloppy VFX. From lip-syncing Shah Rukh Khan’s “Koi Na Koi Chahiye”, the mood of both Ayushmann and the teaser changes to Rajesh Khanna’s “Rehne Do Chhodo” after the actor’s cap flies off, revealing his semi-bald look.

Watch | Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala teaser

There seems to be no stopping Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently won the Best Actor National Film Award for Andhadhun. And while he is currently awaiting the release of Dream Girl in which he plays a man who performs on stage as a woman, the teaser of Bala only sends the expectations soaring. He tweeted the teaser with the caption, “It’s time to make some bold, oops bald moves!”

Helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa and Javed Jaffrey. It is scheduled to release on November 22.