Bala full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has been leaked on Tamilrockers. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has been leaked on Tamilrockers.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala has found its way to Tamilrockers. An Amar Kaushik directorial, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi and Saurabh Shukla.

The piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker despite a direct order against them by the Madras High Court. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website.

As the name suggests, it was earlier limited to only Tamil movies, but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. Shubhra wrote, “Still, Khurrana’s Bala is an achievement. He’s perfected the art of playing people who are not instantly likeable, and he works the characters’ kinks to the point where we can see them, and yet sympathise. This is an unfiltered, bare performance, unafraid to be seen as ridiculous: this kind of shucking of vanity, even if it is self-aware, is rare amongst Bollywood actors. Bala is human, he is flawed; he is one of us.”

She added, “He makes us smile. So does this delicious line, Kaushik throwing in a politically acute curveball, just like he did in Stree — ‘poora Uttar Pradesh chal raha hai bhagwaan bharose, aur bhi chal jayega’. Or words to that effect.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App