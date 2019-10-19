Badshah on Bala’s Don’t Be Shy song row: Dr Zeus has the right to get angry

Rapper Badshah has apologised to Dr Zeus after the latter accused him and the makers of Ayushmann Khuranna’s latest movie, Bala, of plagiarism in the recently released song “Don’t Be Shy”.

Bala’s latest song “Don’t Be Shy” was unveiled on Friday and minutes after, audience went on a nostalgia trip recalling the original track. Though the new recreated song got a thumbs up from fans, it did irk its original creator Dr Zeus who soon took to Twitter to express anger, claiming plagiarism.

Slamming the team of Bala, Badshah and music composers Sachin-Jigar, Dr Zeus tweeted on Friday evening, “Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get originalMy lawyers will b in touch.”

Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽 — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

Badshah was quick to responded saying that he was aware of the situation behind the song and also mentioned that Dr Zeus was right to be angry. In his apology, Badshah further added that he will make sure any misunderstanding gets cleared soon.

“I am aware of the situation around Dont be shy’. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji,” Badshah’s tweet read.

This is the second time Bala is facing trouble before its release. Director Abhishek Pathak of upcoming film, Ujda Chaman, said he was planning to take legal action against the makers of Bala for copyright violation. Going by the trailer of the two films, their plot seems similar.

Bala, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam is the story about a guy (Ayushmann) suffering premature balding and the challenges he faces on a daily basis, and also how it even creates trouble in his marriage.

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, is set to release on November 22.