After Satya, Bal Thackeray was ‘disappointed, baffled’ to learn Manoj Bajpayee wasn’t Marathi

Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma and released in 1998, put Manoj Bajpayee firmly on the map. The film turned him into an overnight sensation, and over the years, it has only grown in stature, with audiences revisiting it for his seminal portrayal of the gangster Bhiku Mhatre. Recently, Manoj revealed that so many people assumed he was Marathi after watching the film that even Bal Thackeray believed it.

‘Bal Thackeray was so disappointed’

“Forget about anyone, Mr Bal Thackeray thought that too,” he said in a chat with Hindustan Times. “He invited me to his place. He gave me so much respect, but he was completely baffled when he came to know that I am not from Maharashtra. And then he asked me to learn Marathi. He was so disappointed, but I had a great meeting with him. He gave me lots of blessings for the future.”