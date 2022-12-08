Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Harshali Malhotra is all grown up, attends Salaam Venky screening along with Aamir Khan, Kajol

Salaam Venky is all set to hit the theaters on December 9. Ahead of the film’s release, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Salaam Venky stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, and the film is directed by Revathi.

Salaam Venky‘s screening saw Kajol and Vishal in attendance; actor Aamir Khan, who has a cameo appearance in the film, was also present at the screening. Aamir rocked his salt-and-pepper look at the event. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji also attended the screening.

Bajranji Bhaijaan actor Harshaali Malhotra also attended the event. The child actor looked all grown up and fans were quick to comment on her new look.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta and her actor-husband Vatsal Sheth, Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, and Madhoo were also photographed at Salaam Venky screening.

Salaam Venky is centered around a true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, live life to the fullest.