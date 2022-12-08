scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Harshali Malhotra is all grown up, attends Salaam Venky screening along with Aamir Khan, Kajol

Salaam Venky screening was attended by film team Revathi, Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Aamir Khan, and others like Tanishaa Mukerji, Harshaali Malhotra, Yuvraj Singh, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, and Madhoo.

Salaam Venky screening took place in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
Salaam Venky is all set to hit the theaters on December 9. Ahead of the film’s release, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Salaam Venky stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, and the film is directed by Revathi.

Salaam Venky‘s screening saw Kajol and Vishal in attendance; actor Aamir Khan, who has a cameo appearance in the film, was also present at the screening. Aamir rocked his salt-and-pepper look at the event. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji also attended the screening.

Bajranji Bhaijaan actor Harshaali Malhotra also attended the event. The child actor looked all grown up and fans were quick to comment on her new look.

Bajranji Bhaijaan actor Harshaali Malhotra 1200 (Photo: Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta and her actor-husband Vatsal Sheth, Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, and Madhoo were also photographed at Salaam Venky screening.

See more photos from Salaam Venky’s screening here:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salaam Venky is centered around a true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, live life to the fullest.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 11:45:21 am
