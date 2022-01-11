Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Harshaali Malhotra gets Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar National Award, dedicates it to Salman Khan

Actor Harshaali Malhotra recently received the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar National Award for her performance in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She received the award from Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Harshaali took to Instagram to share photos of the award and dedicated it to actor Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan.

She captioned the photo, “This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me… And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra).”

Harshaali shared another photo with the caption, “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from Shri. Bhagat Singh koshyari ( Governor of Maharashtra).”

Harshaali Malhotra played the role of Munni in the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Her role of a mute young girl from Pakistan who gets lost in India was loved by the audience.

Recently, Salman announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at a RRR event in Mumbai. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan, whose film 83 recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Talking to indianexpress.com about the sequel, Kabir said, “I don’t have any details on it. But if there’s something exciting, we might get on it. And honestly, as you would know, I am not too keen on sequels. However, if it’s a great story and Salman feels that we both can get excited about it equally, I would love to work with him again.”

In a recent chat with Mid-day, Kabir Khan revealed that KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the 2015 film, is writing the sequel as well. Kabir added that he has not read the script yet.