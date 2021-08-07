scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

Bajrang Punia bags bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics: Ali Fazal, Nivin Pauly and others say ‘super proud of you’

Celebrities shared congratulatory messages for Bajrang Punia and heaped praise on his comprehensive win.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2021 5:18:21 pm
Bajrang PuniaBajrang Punia won in the in men's freestyle 65kg category. (Photo: AP, Reuters and Nivin Pauly/Instagram)

Celebrities from all over India took to social media to celebrate Bajrang Punia‘s win at Tokyo Olympics. Punia, who was competing in men’s freestyle 65kg category, defeated Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 to bag the bronze medal.

Celebrities shared congratulatory messages for the sportsman and heaped praise on his comprehensive win.

Also Read |Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 15 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in Gold medal place, Bajrang Punia wins Bronze

Ali Fazal tweeted, “Bajrang !!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A MATCH #Tokyo2020.”

Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @BajrangPunia! What a debut at the #Olympics. You have made us proud! 🥉🇮🇳🤼‍♂️
#TeamIndia #Wrestling #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics2020.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rajeev Khandelwal posted on Twitter, “What a win! #BajrangPunia and what a display of humility at the end. A true Indian spirit.”

Rahul Ravindran shared on Twitter, “Yessssss! Bajrangbali ki jai! 😍😍😍😍 Bajrang Punia Olympic Medalist!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “जय बजरंग बली !!! And probably Christ too (the coach kissing his talisman) कज़ाकि भई का तै भरोट्टा सा भर दिया।बजरंग पुनिया भई तू देश की शान सै, विश्व चैम्पीयन सै A Gold Medal player who just has one bad bout and got a #Bronze #BajrangPunia @BajrangPunia #Olympics #wrestling.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Neha Dhupia also hailed Bajrang Punia’s victory. “Congratulations #BajrangPunia …. This is glorious …. Up next #NeerajChopra #ftw,” she wrote on Twitter.

Madhur Bhandarkar posted on Twitter, “Heartiest congratulations to @BajrangPunia on winning Bronze Sports medal in Men’s freestyle Wrestling 65 kg category. Super proud of you. #JaiHind.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement