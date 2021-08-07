Bajrang Punia bags bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics: Ali Fazal, Nivin Pauly and others say ‘super proud of you’

Bajrang Punia won in the in men's freestyle 65kg category. (Photo: AP, Reuters and Nivin Pauly/Instagram)

Celebrities from all over India took to social media to celebrate Bajrang Punia‘s win at Tokyo Olympics. Punia, who was competing in men’s freestyle 65kg category, defeated Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 to bag the bronze medal.

Celebrities shared congratulatory messages for the sportsman and heaped praise on his comprehensive win.

Ali Fazal tweeted, “Bajrang !!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A MATCH #Tokyo2020.”

Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @BajrangPunia! What a debut at the #Olympics. You have made us proud! 🥉🇮🇳🤼‍♂️

Rajeev Khandelwal posted on Twitter, “What a win! #BajrangPunia and what a display of humility at the end. A true Indian spirit.”

Rahul Ravindran shared on Twitter, “Yessssss! Bajrangbali ki jai! 😍😍😍😍 Bajrang Punia Olympic Medalist!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “जय बजरंग बली !!! And probably Christ too (the coach kissing his talisman) कज़ाकि भई का तै भरोट्टा सा भर दिया।बजरंग पुनिया भई तू देश की शान सै, विश्व चैम्पीयन सै A Gold Medal player who just has one bad bout and got a #Bronze #BajrangPunia @BajrangPunia #Olympics #wrestling.”

Neha Dhupia also hailed Bajrang Punia’s victory. “Congratulations #BajrangPunia …. This is glorious …. Up next #NeerajChopra #ftw,” she wrote on Twitter.

Madhur Bhandarkar posted on Twitter, “Heartiest congratulations to @BajrangPunia on winning Bronze Sports medal in Men’s freestyle Wrestling 65 kg category. Super proud of you. #JaiHind.”