Bajrang Dal workers tear Shah Rukh-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan posters in Gujarat, Rahul Dholakia says it’s ‘vandalism’

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan has been mired in controversy much before its release. A few people have been protesting against its song, “Besharam Rang” and have been calling out the makers for the costumes used in the song. On Wednesday, a mall was vandalised in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad by a few people who were protesting against the movie. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia spoke against it on social media.

Dholakia shared the video of members of Bajrang Dal tearing the banners and posters of Pathaan with photos of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone on them. Reacting to the video, the Raees director wrote, “This is not “protesting “ it’s called vandalism & hooliganism!”

This is not “protesting “ it’s called vandalism & hooliganism! https://t.co/18be9cUXKI — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 5, 2023

Earlier too, the filmmaker had spoken in favour of Shah Rukh when an uproar happened around the release of the song “Besharam Rang”. He wrote on Twitter, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up.”

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised makers of Pathaan to implement changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version for certification, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said in a statement. He added, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film’s trailer will be released on January 10.