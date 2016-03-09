‘Bajirao’ Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai, see pic

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has always been active on Twitter, recently shared a selfie of her granddaughter and singer Zanai along with Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh. (Source: Photo posted by Asha Bhosle on Twitter) Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has always been active on Twitter, recently shared a selfie of her granddaughter and singer Zanai along with Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh. (Source: Photo posted by Asha Bhosle on Twitter)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has always been active on Twitter, recently shared a selfie of her granddaughter and singer Zanai along with Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh.

Zanai Bhosle, who is all grown up and is already a singer, was shooting for a song with the transgender band ‘6 Pack band’ when she bumped into the actor, who obliged her with a selfie.

Sharing her picture on Twitter, Asha Bhosle wrote, “Grand daughter Zanai with Bajirao post shooting her song video with ‘6 Pack Band’. Her next performance.” (Read: There is sense of pressure, says Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle)

Grand daughter Zanai with Bajirao post shooting her song video with ‘6 Pack Band’. Her next performance @WOMADelaide pic.twitter.com/gppVL9jj1Y — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 7, 2016

Ranveer Singh seemed to have arrived from somewhere as he had his bag with him.

The actor also tweeted his thanks to the veteran singer.

Ashaji shes a lovely girl! Warm, kind, beautiful & talented, just like her grandma! 😍🙏❤️ happy to have met her! https://t.co/ETZ1gLJ6yk — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 7, 2016

The actor, who has been bagging the best actor awards at most award shows, will next be seen in Aditya Chopra’s directorial Befikre opposite Vaani Kapoor.

