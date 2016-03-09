Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

‘Bajirao’ Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai, see pic

Asha Bhosle recently shared a selfie of her granddaughter and singer Zanai along with Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2016 2:40:25 pm
ranveer singh, zanai bhosle, asha bhosle, ranveer singh selfie, ranveer selfie zanai, ranveer zanai selfie, ranveer singh movies, ranveer singh news, ranveer singh latest news, entertainment news Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has always been active on Twitter, recently shared a selfie of her granddaughter and singer Zanai along with Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh. (Source: Photo posted by Asha Bhosle on Twitter)
Related News

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has always been active on Twitter, recently shared a selfie of her granddaughter and singer Zanai along with Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh.

Zanai Bhosle, who is all grown up and is already a singer, was shooting for a song with the transgender band ‘6 Pack band’ when she bumped into the actor, who obliged her with a selfie.

Sharing her picture on Twitter, Asha Bhosle wrote, “Grand daughter Zanai with Bajirao post shooting her song video with ‘6 Pack Band’. Her next performance.” (Read: There is sense of pressure, says Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle)

Ranveer Singh seemed to have arrived from somewhere as he had his bag with him.

The actor also tweeted his thanks to the veteran singer.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The actor, who has been bagging the best actor awards at most award shows, will next be seen in Aditya Chopra’s directorial Befikre opposite Vaani Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement