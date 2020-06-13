Bajirao Mastani musical in the works

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani will soon be turned into a musical play for the stage. Actor Rajniesh Duggal will be portraying the role of Bajirao for the musical. Pandit Birju Maharaj is the creative director for the play with Maitreyee Pahari directing it.

About being a part of the musical, Rajniesh said in a statement, “I am extremely glad to have been trained under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji for the musical. This is something I have never done before. While initially, the plan was to take it to different cities and countries there is a possibility that it will go online. The talks are still on.”

Two renowned Kathak dancers, Shailja Nalwade and Anusua Majumdar, will play the roles of Mastani and Kashibai respectively. The musical will feature around 10 musical sequences with 50 dancers and 12 actors from all over the country. The actor also told us, “We have retained seven original tracks from Bajirao Mastani, including ‘Malhari'”.

The film, released in 2015, starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

