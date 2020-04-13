Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn and others wish fans

Amitabh Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and many others wished fans on Baisakhi 2020. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and many others wished fans on Baisakhi 2020. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Mallika Sherawat, Neha Dhupia and Bhushan Kumar among others took to their respective social media handles to wish fans.

Wishing his fans on Baisakhi, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from his film Suhaag’s song “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”, in which the actor donned a Sikh’s avatar.

Ajay Devgn also wished his fans on Baisakhi. The actor wrote on Twitter, “Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all.”

Hema Malini tweeted, “Celebrations today (of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!”

Rannvijay Singha posted on Twitter, “Wish you all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa.”

Actor Charmee Kaur cannot wait for things to get back to normal. Taking to Twitter, Kaur wished fans on Baishakhi and wrote, “Just can’t wait for things to get back to normal again …”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posted a video on Instagram asking their fans to stay safe and stay positive. “Wishing everyone a very happy baisakhi. Let’s be together and in these tough times smile a little. Keep helping one another. Let’s be gentle.. let’s be kind,” Angad Bedi wrote along with the video.

Actor Mallika Sherawat tweeted, “Wishing everyone a very #happybaisakhi, May this spring harvest festival bring joy & new hope in our lives”

T-series head Bhushan Kumar shared on Twitter, “Here’s hoping that Baisakhi brings in the colours of joy, prosperity & positivity in your lives.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd