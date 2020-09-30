Bahut Hua Sammaan trailer: Raghav Juyal and Sanjay Mishra are all set to tickle your funnybone

Bahut Hua Samman will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 2. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar/YouTube)

The trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming release Bahut Hua Sammaan is out. The film, starring Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan in the lead roles, appears to be a quirky comedy. The film also boasts of talents like Sanjay Mishra, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das.

The trailer begins with two engineering students Boney and Fandu (Raghav and Abhishek) pleading innocence during an interrogation by a police officer, played by Nidhi Singh. It is from this moment that you know you are in for a treat, especially from Raghav, who has been tickling the audience’s funny bone on various reality shows. Soon after, you meet Sanjay Mishra, who is in his element as a conman. To ensure quick income, he plans to rob a bank along with Boney and Fandu.

But, this robbery goes wrong, and the trailer leaves you wanting to figure out how Boney and Fandu end up in the lockup.

Watch the trailer of Bahut Hua Sammaan here:

Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, the film directed by Ashish Shukla is set in Varanasi. While announcing the film last year, Shukla had said in a statement, “My endeavour is to create something that can dent the prevalent pop culture that surrounds us, with a sense of sharp wit and irony, in a racy comedy of errors.”

Raghav Juyal, last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer, feels Bahut Hua Sammaan “holds a mirror to our society but in a quirky manner”.

Ram Kapoor in Bahut Hua Sammaan. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) Ram Kapoor in Bahut Hua Sammaan. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

“It was an amazing experience shooting for this film. I am honoured to play the lead and share screen space with such outstanding actors like Sanjay sir. The movie holds a mirror to our society, but in a quirky manner. It’s a slice of life comedy that everyone will enjoy,” he said in a statement to PTI.

Nidhi Singh in a still from Bahut Hua Sammaan. (Photo: Dinsey Plus Hotstar) Nidhi Singh in a still from Bahut Hua Sammaan. (Photo: Dinsey Plus Hotstar)

Produced by Yoodlee Films, Bahut Hua Sammaan will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 2.

